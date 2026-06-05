Sri Lanka Navy commissions US-gifted deep-sea patrol vessel Samudravijaya

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 5, 2026 - 8:32 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake attended the commissioning ceremony of the deep-sea patrol vessel Samudravijaya yesterday (June 4) at the Eastern Terminal of the Port of Colombo.

The vessel, gifted to the Sri Lanka Navy by the United States Coast Guard, was commissioned to strengthen the Navy’s operational capabilities and maritime security operations.

The United States Coast Guard officially handed over the vessel to Sri Lanka on December 2, 2025. Following modifications to meet Sri Lanka Navy requirements, the ship departed from the United States Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Maryland, on February 20, 2026, and later arrived in Colombo.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, the vessel will be used for maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, fisheries protection, environmental monitoring, and the enforcement of international maritime laws and conventions. It is also expected to support efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and other transnational maritime crimes.

During the ceremony, President Dissanayake presented the commissioning warrant to the vessel’s Commanding Officer, Captain Gayan Wickramasuriya. He also unveiled the vessel’s name board and official insignia before inspecting the ship.

The President signed the vessel’s Distinguished Visitors’ Book and received a commemorative plaque featuring a replica of the vessel.

The event was attended by Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunatilaka, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.), Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.), Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Air Force Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe, Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, Inspector General of Police and Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasooriya, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jayne Howell, Senior Defence Official and Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Matthew House and representatives of the U.S. Embassy and the Sri Lanka Navy.