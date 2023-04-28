Sri Lanka Parliament votes in favour of IMF’s Extended Fund Facility program
The Resolution for the Implementation of the Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Sri Lanka was passed in the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (April 28).
Speaker of House Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that 120 Members of Parliament voted in favour of the proposal while 25 MPs voted against it.
The Speaker said accordingly the Sri Lanka Parliament has adopted the proposal.