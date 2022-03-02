Sri Lanka pays USD 31 million for 37,300 metric tonnes of diesel shipment

Sri Lanka has settled the payment of USD 31 million to the Singaporean company for the shipment of 37,300 metric tonnes of diesel that arrived in the country today (March 02).

The unloading process is expected to start today.

According to sources 7,000 metric tonnes of Super Diesel and 30,300 metric tonnes of Auto Diesel would be unloaded and 8,000 metric tonnes of diesel will be released for power generation.

Last month, the government also paid USD 35.3 million for a tanker belonging to the same Singaporean company, carrying 37,500 metric tonnes of diesel.