Sri Lanka pays USD 500 Million sovereign bond matured today

Sri Lanka has paid USD 500 million International Sovereign Bond that matured today (January 18), said Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the Central Bank Governor.

Earlier, the Governor said that the Central Bank allocated the forex required for the $ 500 million International Sovereign Bonds that is maturing on January 18.

Out of the 500 million dollar bond, 170 million is held by domestic investors, Cabraal had said earlier, according to media reports.