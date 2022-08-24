Sri Lanka Police arrested more ‘Aragalaya’ activists

Sri Lanka Police arrested several ‘Aragalaya’ activists today (August 24) including Venerable Balangoda Kashyapa Thero, Senadhi Guruge.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Venerable Balangoda Kashyapa Thero today when he arrived at the CID premises this morning to provide a statement with regard to his alleged forcible entry to the Temple Trees.

Meanwhile, Senadhi Guruge, an activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ movement, was arrested by the Police today.

He was taken into custody in connection with an assault on two intelligence officers.