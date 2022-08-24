Two shooting incidents in Gampaha and Ahungalla

A man was killed and another person was injured in two separate shooting incidents which took place in Gampaha and Ahungalla today (August 24).

Two unidentified men who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at a businessman at Kurusa Handiya in Batapotha, Gampaha today, Police said.

He died on admission to the Gampaha Hospital.

The deceased is reportedly the owner of a shop selling building materials.

Meanwhile, another two men who arrived on a motorcycle had shot a man at Katuwila in Ahungalla.

Police said the victim was admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital with wounds.