Two shooting incidents in Gampaha and Ahungalla
A man was killed and another person was injured in two separate shooting incidents which took place in Gampaha and Ahungalla today (August 24).
Two unidentified men who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at a businessman at Kurusa Handiya in Batapotha, Gampaha today, Police said.
He died on admission to the Gampaha Hospital.
The deceased is reportedly the owner of a shop selling building materials.
Meanwhile, another two men who arrived on a motorcycle had shot a man at Katuwila in Ahungalla.
Police said the victim was admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital with wounds.
