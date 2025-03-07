Sri Lanka Police increases rewards to curb illegal firearms and hand grenades

Sri Lanka Police have announced an increase in rewards for information that helps recover illegal firearms and hand grenades.

This decision follows a recent rise in crimes involving illegal weapons, despite ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities.

As part of a broader initiative to enhance public safety, the police have intensified operations aimed at seizing illegal firearms and explosives.

These measures are intended to create a safer environment in which citizens can live without fear.

To encourage public cooperation, the Police Reward Fund has raised the reward amounts for both police officers and private informants who provide crucial information leading to the recovery of illegal weapons.

The updated reward structure is as follows: