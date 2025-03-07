SLTB bus conductor removed for forcing schoolchildren off bus

Posted by Editor on March 7, 2025 - 6:45 pm

In Nuwara Eliya, a bus conductor who instructed schoolchildren to get off an SLTB (Sri Lanka Transport Board) bus has been removed from all duties, according to Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake, who made this statement in Parliament today (March 7).

It was reported that when the schoolchildren boarded the SLTB bus, the conductor told them to disembark. The incident has also sparked discussions on social media.

The minister further stated that the ministry has decided that SLTB buses must mandatorily transport both students with season tickets and other passengers.

He also mentioned that SLTB’s higher management has decided to take all disciplinary actions against the conductor and that he will not be reinstated until the investigation is concluded.