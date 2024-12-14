Sri Lanka President accepts resignation of speaker Asoka Ranwala

Posted by Editor on December 14, 2024 - 3:35 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has accepted the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament, Asoka Sapumal Ranwala.

The Secretary to the President has officially informed the Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, of this decision.

This process adheres to Article 64(2) of the Constitution which requires the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Deputy Chairman of Committees to notify the President in writing when resigning from office.

The Secretary to the President communicated this development through a formal letter to the Secretary General of Parliament. Further steps are expected in Parliament to address the vacancy in the Speaker’s position.

Asoka Sapumal Ranwala who was recently elected as the Speaker of the Tenth Parliament of Sri Lanka, submitted his resignation in writing to the President.

His resignation was tendered yesterday (December 13) following controversy surrounding his educational qualifications.

The resignation comes amidst public concerns about the legitimacy of his claimed doctorate which was purportedly awarded by a research institute affiliated with Waseda University in Japan.

In a special statement, Ranwala confirmed his resignation stating that he is currently unable to provide documentary evidence to substantiate his doctoral qualifications.

He emphasized that his decision was made to prevent causing inconvenience to the government or undermining public trust in its leadership.