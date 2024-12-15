Sri Lanka customs orders re-export of 75,000 kg of defective imported rice

Sri Lanka Customs has identified 75,000 kilograms of imported rice as unsuitable for consumption due to various defects.

Of these, 50,000 kilograms were found to be infested with weevils (Gullo), while the remaining 25,000 kilograms had product information label issues.

Specifically, two containers were found with weevil infestations, while the third container had old, near-expiry labels tampered with and new labels had been affixed over the old ones.

The respective importers have been instructed to re-export the defective rice consignments or face confiscation of the stocks.

In an effort to address the ongoing rice shortage in the country, the government granted private importers permission to import rice starting December 4, 2024.

Since then, shipments from India have brought 2,300 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka Customs as of December 13, 2024.

Approximately 90% of these imports had been cleared and released by Customs by that date.