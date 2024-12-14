Sri Lanka sets record for migrant worker departures in 2024

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) announced that the number of Sri Lankans going abroad for work in 2024 is expected to surpass 311,000, marking the highest departures ever recorded in a single calendar year.

As of December 13, 2024, 300,162 Sri Lankan workers have already migrated for employment, breaking the 300,000 milestone for only the second time in the past decade. The previous peak was recorded in 2022, with 310,948 departures.

A significant shift in workforce demographics has also been noted, with male workers making up 60% (177,804) of the migrant labor force and women accounting for 40% (122,358). Among those departing, 184,140 opted for self-arranged employment, while 116,022 secured opportunities through employment agencies.

Kuwait remained the most popular destination for Sri Lankan workers, attracting 73,995 migrants. The UAE followed with 49,499, while other emerging destinations included South Korea (7,002), Israel (9,211), Romania (10,274), and Japan (8,251).

Remittances from these workers have significantly bolstered Sri Lanka’s economy, contributing US$ 5,961.6 million up to November 2024, according to SLBFE.