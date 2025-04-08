Sri Lanka President calls for progressive transformation of Police

Posted by Editor on April 8, 2025 - 2:00 pm

Attending the passing out parade of the 82nd batch of the Special Task Force (STF) at the Katukurunda STF Training Camp in Kalutara, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the urgent need for a progressive transformation within the Sri Lanka Police to uphold the rule of law and maintain public trust.

Addressing the newly commissioned officers yesterday (April 7), the President stressed that the police must rise to meet the expectations of the people, who rely on them to ensure justice, order, and national security. “The public’s trust in the police is paramount. Maintaining that trust is not just a duty but a moral obligation,” he stated.

A total of 118 newly recruited Sub-Inspectors and 231 Probationary Police Constables graduated during the ceremony, having successfully completed their rigorous basic training. President Dissanayake awarded certificates and honors to those who excelled in the program, commending their dedication and performance.

The President urged the new officers to approach their responsibilities with professionalism and integrity, stating, “The way one serves and respects their profession is reflected in their career. You are not only guardians of public safety but also agents of national transformation.”

Acknowledging the wider challenges facing the country, he noted that although the people have already initiated political change, institutional reform across all sectors is essential for meaningful progress. “Transformation cannot stop at the political level. We need a holistic and positive change in all areas of governance and public service,” he said.

President Dissanayake highlighted the growing threats posed by organized crime and drug trafficking, calling on the officers to be at the forefront of the fight against these dangers. He also emphasized the role of the younger generation in shaping the country’s future, urging them to take ownership of their responsibilities to the nation.

The ceremony featured an impressive operational demonstration by STF officers on a simulated battlefield, showcasing the elite unit’s capabilities. A commemorative token was presented to the President, who attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Established in 1983 under the motto “Victory is Certain,” the Special Task Force is a highly respected wing of the Sri Lanka Police, known for its contributions in VIP protection, crime suppression, and narcotics control.

The event was attended by several high-profile officials, including Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Deputy Minister of Public Security Sunil Watagala, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne, Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, STF Commanding Officer SDIG Samantha de Silva, senior police officers, parents of the graduates, and other distinguished guests.