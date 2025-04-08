Sri Lankan humanitarian team aids earthquake victims in Myanmar

Posted by Editor on April 8, 2025 - 2:20 pm

A special Sri Lankan Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Team, made up of personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, has been deployed to Myanmar to help with recovery efforts after a powerful earthquake struck the country.

The team arrived at Yangon International Airport on April 5, 2025 and immediately traveled about 450 kilometers to the affected region in Nay Pyi Taw province. On April 7, 2025, they moved to Pobba Thiri Township, where they set up two mobile medical clinics with help from local transport services.

After arriving in Pobba Thiri, the team quickly assessed the situation to identify urgent medical needs. They have since started offering medical care, focusing on treating injuries and supporting the health of people affected by the disaster.

Sri Lankan troops have received praise for their fast action, professionalism, and strong commitment to helping others. Their presence highlights Sri Lanka’s dedication to supporting neighboring countries during emergencies.

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence is closely monitoring the mission and has expressed full support for the team.

Officials say they are confident the team will continue to deliver timely and effective aid to those in need.