Sri Lanka President emphasizes effective use of record capital allocation in 2025 Budget

Posted by Editor on July 12, 2025 - 10:14 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that this year’s budget has allocated the highest capital expenditure by a government in recent history for development activities, amounting to nearly Rs. 1,400 billion.

The President stated that it is the responsibility of both political leaders and state officials to ensure these funds are utilized effectively to achieve economic growth targets by the end of the year.

He further noted that the general public—though not directly involved—has become victims of decisions made by political authorities and state officials, stressing that such a situation must not continue.

President Dissanayake made these remarks yesterday (July 11) while attending the Matara District Special Coordination Committee meeting held at the auditorium of the Matara District Secretariat.

Highlighting that the government expects a 5% economic growth rate this year, the President said that increased state investments will significantly contribute to achieving this goal. He added that the country now has an opportunity to restart its development efforts.

He cautioned that if the allocated capital expenditure is not used properly, the entire development cycle could collapse. Emphasizing the importance of accountability, the President urged all stakeholders to commit to the effective use of funds. He also recalled that Sri Lanka has historically struggled to access allocated capital expenditure funds in a timely manner.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the allocations made for development projects in the Matara District under the 2025 Budget across ministries, departments, and institutions, as well as the progress of already-initiated projects.

Discussions also addressed issues in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, health, education, rural road development, land, and irrigation, along with potential solutions.

The President paid special attention to the long-standing issue of the Nilwala River Salinity Barrier, emphasizing the need to resolve problems faced by the local community. He directed that a committee comprising relevant specialists be appointed within a month to evaluate previous investigation reports and prepare a new report.

He also underscored the need for a comprehensive master plan to manage flooding in the Matara District. He suggested that the Asian Development Bank or the World Bank conduct a renewed study on the matter. In the meantime, he stressed the importance of implementing short-term solutions to address the daily challenges faced by the people until long-term measures are in place.

Attention was also drawn to waste management problems in the district and the ongoing efforts to address them.

The President highlighted the importance of utilizing large, currently unused government buildings in the district for productive development activities. Referring to the Matara Cultural Centre, he noted that despite significant funds spent on its construction, the facility has yet to serve any effective purpose. He instructed officials to submit urgent proposals for a final decision on the deteriorating structure.

The proposed Polhena Cricket Training School was also discussed. The President instructed that a proposal be submitted and assured that steps would be taken to secure Cabinet approval for the project.

The meeting was attended by the Co-Chairs of the Matara District Coordination Committee: Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Southern Province Governor Bandula Harischandra, and Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Paulraj. Also present were Members of Parliament from the Matara District, including Lal Premanath, Ajantha Gammaddage, Chathura Galappaththi, Arkam Ilyas, and L.M. Abeywickrama, along with government officials including Matara District Secretary Chandana Tilakaratne.