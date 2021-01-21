Sri Lanka President, Prime Minister send well wishes to Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has offered well wishes to US President Joe Biden and the Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the President said the Government of Sri Lanka looks forward to working together with the U.S. towards a mutually beneficial and stronger bilateral relationship.

“Congratulations & best wishes to President @JoeBiden on assumption of office as 46th President of the #USA. My government and I look forward to working together towards a stronger & mutually beneficial bilateral relationship.”

“Congratulations & best wishes to Vice President @KamalaHarris on assumption of office as Vice President of the #USA. We look forward to working together towards a strengthened bilateral relationship.”

In the meantime, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also extended well wishes to the newly sworn-in U.S. leaders, through a tweet.

“On behalf of the #GoSL & people of #SriLanka, I congratulate President @JoeBiden & @VP @KamalaHarris on the assumption of office. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen the relationship between both our nations. I wish you the very best for your tenure.”

The 78-year-old Democrat won the U.S. election in November last year and was elected the 46th President of the country with over 270 electoral votes on his side.

Vice President-elect Harris was sworn in ahead of Mr Biden – becoming the first woman and the first black and Asian-American person elevated to serve in a role a heartbeat from the presidency.

The inauguration took place at the U.S. Capitol. Security had been beefed up after the building was stormed by violent pro-Trump protesters in a deadly riot on the 06th of January.