Sri Lanka President’s Thai Pongal Message

The message was issued by Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to mark the Thai Pongal.

“Thai Pongal is a special religious and cultural festival of Hindu devotees dedicated to pay homage to the Sun God for safeguarding their agricultural fields and providing a bountiful harvest. I am extremely pleased to extend my best wishes to our fellow Hindu brethren who celebrate this festival along with Hindu devotees across the world.”

“It is the belief of the Hindu people that holding the Thai Pongal festival in a traditional and successful manner will bring blessings and protection from the Sun God for an abundant harvest in the future.”

“The rituals performed by the Hindu devotees wishing prosperity have always been ingrained in Sri Lankan society since time immemorial. All Sri Lankans who inherit a culture based on an agrarian economy look forward to Thai Pongal with great respect.”

“We must move towards prosperity by adhering to a lifestyle that is in harmony with nature and based on green agriculture. Therefore, it is the aspiration of the majority of Sri Lankans to see the success of the national policy for a green agriculture. I firmly believe that this Thai Pongal season will provide much inspiration towards achieving this.”

“This year too, you should all have the opportunity to celebrate Thai Pongal in accordance with health guidelines in a way that protects you and your loved ones.”

“May the blessings and protection of the Sun God be upon you who are dedicated towards the prosperity and fruitfulness of a secure nation.”