Catholics, those suffering will not be deceived – Cardinal

Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said that the lies of those who try to deceive Catholics are being exposed one by one through the work of God.

“So, no matter how hard anyone tries to subdue us and erase what happened to us from history, it will not work. How many people tried to suppress that true story? But was it possible for them to do so? the Cardinal queried.He said that he learned a lot from the people who have been suffering from the loss of lives due to Easter Sunday attacks.The Colombo Archbishop expressed these views while officiating at a service held on the completion of 1,000 days after the Easter Sunday bombings.The service of commemoration was at the National Basilica of Our Lady in Tewatta, Ragama yesterday.

Despite trying to cover up the truth about our Easter Sunday attacks, it is clear that the people are getting stronger day by day and the rulers are getting more and more confused day by day”, the Colombo Archbishop said. The families of those injured and killed in the bomb blasts at Kochchikade and Katuwapitiya Churches were also present on this occasion.

(Source: Daily News)