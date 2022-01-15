Teacher, principal services declared closed services

The relevant Extraordinary Gazette notification has been published for the declaration of the Sri Lanka principals’ service, teacher advisors’ service and the Sri Lanka teachers’ service as ‘Closed Services’.

The Gazette has been issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera, declared the mentioned services as Closed Services with effect from the 30th of August 2021.

The gazette revealed that authority and provisions on the appointments, promotions, disciplinary proceedings, transfers and other establishment matters of each service will continue as it is at present.

It also noted that appropriate revisions should be made in consultation with the relevant authorities on specific salary structures particular to each service.