Sathosa will maintain prices of rice until the end of the year – Bandula

Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardana says Lanka Sathosa will be responsible for maintaining the price of a kilogram of Nadu rice at less than Rs.105 and a kilogram of Supiri Samba at less than Rs.130 until the end of the year.

Speaking in Ambalangoda yesterday, Minister Gunawardana also promised to provide a kilogram of green gram at Rs.225.

The Minister claimed the President issued directives to District Secretaries to obtain a kilogram of green gram from farmers at Rs.450.

He said green gram at Rs.225 will only be available at Sathosa outlets.

