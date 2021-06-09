Sri Lanka Prime Minister instructs to obtain services of retired nurses on contract basis

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has directed Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi to obtain the services of retired nurses on contract basis as required.

The instructions came during a meeting held at the Temple Trees today (June 09), the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Prime Minister also inquired about the progress of extending the service period of the nurses.

The Health Ministry Secretary said that a Cabinet Paper has been presented for the approval to extend the service period of nurses to 63.