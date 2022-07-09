Sri Lanka Railway decided to resume Train services

Train services in Sri Lanka will resume after the police curfew is lifted at 8.00 AM today (09 July), the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways says.

After curfew imposed last night (July 08), Sri Lanka Railways said train services to Colombo from other destinations would not operate today (July 09), due to the imposition of police curfew.

However, as the curfew orders were lifted this morning (July 09), Sri Lanka Railways announced that trains to Colombo will be up and running as scheduled.