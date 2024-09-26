Sri Lanka reinstates previous visa issuing system for foreigners

The Sri Lankan government has officially reinstated the previous visa issuance system, effective at 12:00 midnight today (September 26), according to the Presidential Media Division (PMD).

Starting from midnight today, all foreigners will be able to apply for visas under the previous system, the PMD stated.

Minister of Public Security, Vijitha Herath, announced that all foreigners can now apply for visas under the previous system.

“The visa facility provided by VFS Global has caused significant difficulties for many. Foreigners arriving in Sri Lanka faced considerable challenges in obtaining their visas. In response to these issues and following a court decision, the Ministry of Public Security has stepped in to resume the issuing of visas under the previous system within the past 24 hours,” said Minister Vijitha Herath.

“Starting at midnight today, foreigners can easily apply for visas online, which will be processed within 24 hours. This represents a significant improvement. Additionally, we have initiated an immediate forensic audit to investigate the irregularities associated with VFS Global. Any discrepancies found will lead to legal action in the future. As a result, those in the business and investment sectors will now have access to the same visa facilities,” he added.