Sri Lanka reviews former Presidents’ requests for bulletproof vehicles
The Ministry of Public Security is reviewing requests from former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maithripala Sirisena to have their bulletproof vehicles returned, Minister Ananda Wijepala said.
Both former leaders requested the vehicles, Sirisen verbally, Rajapaksa in writing, after Rajapaksa returned his vehicle in early October 2025 following a government directive to reduce former presidents’ privileges.
The Threat Assessment Committee, including senior security officials, will decide if returning the vehicles could compromise their safety. “If returning the vehicles affects their security, there is a possibility for them to be returned,” Wijepala said.
Rajapaksa’s spokesperson previously warned that the return of official vehicles and residence could put the former president’s life at risk.
On a matter of principle, why should politicians be given bullet proof vehicles, which ordinary citizens are not eligible to. Are they scared to live in their own country ? WHY ???? Very strange indeed !!!!