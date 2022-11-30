Nov 30 2022 November 30, 2022 December 1, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lanka revokes circulars issued on the official attire of state sector workers



Sri Lanka government state logo

Two circulars that were issued on the official attire of staff grade officers in the state sector of Sri Lanka have been revoked.

Accordingly, circulars on the official attire of staff grade officers in the state sector issued on June 26, 2019, and September 27, 2022, have been revoked, the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration said.

