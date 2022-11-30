Sri Lanka revokes circulars issued on the official attire of state sector workers
Posted in Local News
Two circulars that were issued on the official attire of staff grade officers in the state sector of Sri Lanka have been revoked.
Accordingly, circulars on the official attire of staff grade officers in the state sector issued on June 26, 2019, and September 27, 2022, have been revoked, the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration said.
OMG! all over!! Did somebody threatened to go to the Human Right Commission in SL and UNHRC in Geneva?
The madness is wearing a sari for any reason in a country with very high humidity and about 35 Centigrade day time temperature!