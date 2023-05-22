Sri Lanka signs agreement with Sinopec to allow it to enter the fuel retail market in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Government has signed an agreement with Sinopec Fuel Oil Lanka (Pvt) Ltd and its parent company in China and Singapore for a long-term contract on the importation, storage, distribution & sale of petroleum products in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The Agreement was signed a short while ago at the Presidential Secretariat.

Following the recommendations of the Cabinet Appointed Special Committee, negotiations have been completed with Sinopec Fuel Oil Lanka (Pvt) Ltd and its parent company in China and Singapore.