50 new passport centres to be established in Sri Lanka

50 new centres for the process of obtaining passports will be established at Divisional Secretariat buildings across Sri Lanka, Public Security Minister Tiran Alles said.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo this morning (May 22), the Minister said passport applicants will be able to obtain necessary photographs and provide their biometric details at new 50 offices without needing to visit the head office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Colombo.

Minister said, once the system is implemented, they will be able to dispatch the passports to the residence of applicants within three days.

Another five branches attached to the issuing of National Identity Cards (NICs) will also be established.

Before visiting the new offices, individuals must submit their passport application online along with other supporting documents, Minister Tiran Alles noted.

Minister Tiran Alles also said that they are hoping to commence issuing e-passports by the end of 2023 and said they are in the process of selecting the modalities to implement the program.