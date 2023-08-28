Sri Lanka suspended use of the class of antibiotics named Co-Amoxiclav
Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says that the use of the class of antibiotics named Co-Amoxiclav has been temporarily suspended.
This is based on the death of a 50-year-old male patient at the Colombo National Hospital who was treated with the relevant antibiotic.
The victim who had arrived from Warakapola to receive treatment for a cut wound died this way.
The Minister of Health said, there were 21000 vaccines in the relevant drug category and 18000 of them have been used so far.
The minister said this situation is reported only in relation to one vaccine among them.
An investigation in this regard is also underway through the expert committee appointed to look into issues related to drugs.
