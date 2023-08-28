Court order issued preventing Protesters from entering Colombo

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an order prohibiting the planned protests and preventing several political party representatives from entering several areas in Colombo today (August 28).

The order comes in response to a request from the Fort Police, who argued that the protest could lead to public disturbances.

According to sources, a protest was organized by a coalition of trade unions, civil organizations, mass organizations, and political parties associated with the Frontline Socialist Party.

Political party representatives who were prohibited from entering several areas in Colombo included Duminda Nagamuwa, Mujibur Rahman, Hirunika Premachandra, Charitha Herath and Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

Accordingly, the order has prohibited the relevant individuals from entering the premises of the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, Finance Ministry premises, Central Bank from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM today (August 28).