FIFA lifts suspension on Football Federation of Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on August 28, 2023 - 5:20 pm
The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has decided to lift the suspension imposed on the Sri Lanka Football Federation (FFSL) with immediate effect, FIFA announced.
Accordingly, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will continue to monitor the situation until the FFSL elections are held on September 29, 2023, according to FIFA.
