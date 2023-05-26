Sri Lanka to commence Cannabis cultivation project
A pilot project to cultivate cannabis within the Board of Investment (BOI) zone in Katunayake, Sri Lanka has been approved by an expert committee and is expected to start soon, State Minister of Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama said.
Speaking further on the matter, Minister Amunugama stated that the proposed project would be initiated with the involvement of an investor.
That’s an excellent idea.
There’s strong demand for medicinal Cannabis worldwide because it provides far more effective solutions to human health issues than Western chemical-oriented treatment.