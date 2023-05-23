Sri Lanka to establish National Development Committee to evaluate Government Projects

The Sri Lanka Government has decided to establish a National Development Committee to review the progress of projects and programs implemented by the government.

The National Development Committee will be chaired by former Deputy Treasury Secretary Daya Liyanage.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his budget speech for the fiscal year 2023, had proposed the establishment of the National Development Committee since the government has observed that past development projects had failed to achieve the expected results since they were implemented without suitable evaluation.

Accordingly, the proposal in this regard has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (May 22).