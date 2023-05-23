Sri Lanka to establish National Development Committee to evaluate Government Projects
The Sri Lanka Government has decided to establish a National Development Committee to review the progress of projects and programs implemented by the government.
The National Development Committee will be chaired by former Deputy Treasury Secretary Daya Liyanage.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his budget speech for the fiscal year 2023, had proposed the establishment of the National Development Committee since the government has observed that past development projects had failed to achieve the expected results since they were implemented without suitable evaluation.
Accordingly, the proposal in this regard has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (May 22).
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lanka to reduce electricity tariff by 23% for consumers using less than 30 units May 24, 2023
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar May 24, 2023
- One person dead, another injured in a shooting in Habaraduwa May 24, 2023
- Did MS Dhoni Intentionally Stall Play For 4 Minutes To Get Matheesha Pathirana Bowl? May 24, 2023
- Sri Lanka Navy divers managed to find 14 bodies from the Chinese vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean May 24, 2023
- MP Ali Sabri Raheem fined Rs. 7.5 million and released May 24, 2023
- IMF Staff concludes visit to Sri Lanka and issued official statement May 23, 2023
This National Evaluation Committee adds another layer of bureaucracy to project implementation in Sri Lanka.
There have been repeated calls from overseas investors to simplify the project implementation process.
This NEC goes against that call.