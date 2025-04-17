Sri Lanka to extend Aswesuma welfare benefits to 400,000 additional families

Posted by Editor on April 17, 2025 - 1:22 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the government has decided to extend the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits program to an additional 400,000 families starting from June 2025.

The President made this announcement while addressing a public rally held today (April 17) in Mannar.

The President said:

“After 5 or 6 years, we now have the largest dollar reserves. The rupee has remained stable for six months. We reduced fuel prices. We reduced electricity bills. We are working to solve the problems of the people. We increased public sector salaries. We increased the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare payment.

Not only that, starting from June, we are going to provide ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits to another 400,000 families. All schoolchildren will be given official uniforms. For schools with fewer than 300 students, we are providing funds to buy shoes. We gave Rs. 6,000 each to 1.6 million children to buy school books.

This is a government that takes care of the people.

And not only that, after 5 or 6 years, we are going to recruit 30,000 people into the public service. There’s no need to go behind MPs or Ministers. We will publish the vacancies in newspapers. Sit for the exam, get the highest marks, and get the job.

There is a shortage of Tamil-speaking personnel in the public service. It’s the same in the police. So, we will recruit 2,000 new police officers. Encourage your children who know Tamil to join the police. It’s a dignified job—one that protects the law and peace of our country.

We will provide more facilities. Those who can speak Tamil are encouraged to join the public service. Let’s rebuild this country together.”

The President further stated that due to the war in the North, the government had to take over people’s lands and close some roads, but the National People’s Power (NPP) is working to resolve all these issues and create a country where people can live freely and carry out their activities.

Meanwhile, the President also said that Rs. 15 million has been allocated for road construction in the Northern Province, and a significant sum has also been set aside for coconut cultivation in the North.