Sacred Tooth Relic exposition returns after 16 years on April 18, 2025

Posted by Editor on April 17, 2025 - 10:35 am

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) visited the sacred Sri Dalada Maligawa on April 16, 2025 to inspect the preparations for the upcoming special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

The event, set to begin on April 18, 2025, will offer a rare opportunity for public veneration after a gap of 16 years.

The exposition will commence following a directive from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

On April 18, the public can view the Sacred Relic from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. From April 19 to April 27, the Relic will be on display daily from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

During his visit, the Defence Secretary thanked the Mahanayake Theros for allowing this spiritually significant event. He emphasized that Buddhists across the country deeply cherish this rare chance to worship the Sacred Relic in their lifetime.

Highlighting the expected large crowds, he said hundreds of thousands of devotees are anticipated to attend the ten-day exposition. He stressed the importance of ensuring a peaceful and respectful environment for all, assuring the Maha Sangha that the government is fully committed to making this event smooth and well-organized.

To this end, he confirmed that the tri-forces and the police have launched a joint security operation to protect attendees. All necessary steps have also been taken to maintain essential services and provide basic facilities throughout the period.

The Defence Secretary also conducted an inspection of the facilities prepared by the tri-forces to accommodate the devotees. He was accompanied by the Commander of the Army, Commander of the Security Forces Headquarters (Central), General Officer Commanding of the 11 Division, Senior DIG of the Central Province, and senior officers from the tri-services.