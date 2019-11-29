International Relations State Minister Susil Premajayantha said all steps will be taken by his ministry to safeguard Sri Lanka’s independence and sovereignty in a manner that would prevent any international interference in its domestic affairs. “Sri Lanka would follow a non aligned foreign policy while protecting its independence and sovereignty without leaving room for any foreign country to interfere in its domestic affairs,” Premajayantha said.

Susil Premajayantha who emphasised that the country was prepared to extend friendship to all countries without becoming a party to any international power block said there was a need to work in friendship and cooperation with countries in the region.

He also said that there was a need for a reappraisal and reconsideration of certain agreements the country reached at International fora in the past.

State Minister Susil Premajayantha was addressing the media after assuming duties at his new Ministry yesterday morning. Premajayantha who expressed his gratitude to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for appointing him as the new State Minister of International Relations, said he would consider his post as a responsibility rather than a privilege as exorted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said it was a responsibility cast on them to implement the government’s future programme of work as enunciated in the government’s policy statement.

Premajayantha said he was very happy to work in co-operation with Foreign Affairs Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during this challenging situation before the country.

He said the country’s foreign relations would be strengthened with an accent on upgrading the national economy.

(Source: Daily News – By Mahinda Aluthgedara)