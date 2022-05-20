Sri Lanka to get Emergency Assistance of USD 3 Million from Japan

The government of Japan, through UNICEF and the World Food Program (WFP), has granted humanitarian emergency assistance of USD 3 million to Sri Lanka for the procurement of essential medicines and food.

The Embassy of Japan in Colombo stated this in a media release published today (May 20).

Accordingly, USD 1.5 million of this grant will be utilised to procure the most urgently needed 25 types of life-saving medicines within the next two months through UNICEF for over 1.2 million people, among them 53,000 pregnant and lactating mothers and nearly 122,000 children.

Another USD 1.5 million will provide essential food supplies for three months through WFP, including fortified rice, dhal and oil, for approximately 15,000 urban and rural communities and 380,000 school children across the island, the statement read further.

Japan is hopeful that this assistance will help ease the hardship that the people and the Government of Sri Lanka are currently facing. “Japan, which enjoys 70 years of close friendship with Sri Lanka, will remain committed to stand in solidarity with Sri Lanka,” the embassy said further.