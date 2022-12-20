Sri Lanka to introduce new visa types for Colombo Port City investors

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to introduce three types of visas to investors and service providers at the Colombo Port City.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka will introduce an investor visa, service visa and a CPC visa.

The new types of visa will allow investors to make preparations for their investments, Cabinet Spokesperson & Minister Bandula Gunawardena said.

The proposal was tabled by Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (December 19) to take measures required for introducing the aforesaid categories of visa.