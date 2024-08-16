Sri Lanka to provide additional firearm for members of parliament
Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defense has announced that it is now accepting applications from Members of Parliament (MPs) for the provision of repeater firearms as additional weapons.
The Ministry stated that, in addition to the currently issued pistol, it has decided to provide MPs with repeater firearms for their safety.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Defense has informed the Secretary-General of Parliament that all 225 MPs are eligible to receive these weapons.
The Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Anusha Rohanadeera, mentioned that so far approximately five MPs have applied for repeater firearms.
The Ministry of Defense also noted that the weapons will be provided to MPs upon payment of the required fees.
I am somewhat confused! Do these MPs going to have a gun belt and carry guns around? Or these weapons are given to their respective bodyguards?