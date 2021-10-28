Sri Lanka will go carbon neutral by 2050 – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said Sri Lanka understands the importance of balancing environmental boundaries with human needs because of its rich philosophical heritage shaped by the Buddha’s teachings.

The President made these remarks while participating via video technology in the High-Level Meeting on Delivering Climate Action for People, Planet, and Prosperity, which was convened by Abdulla Shahid, President of the United Nations General Assembly’s 76th session yesterday (27). The High-Level Thematic Debate on Delivering Climate Action: For People, Planet and Prosperity was commenced under the patronage of UN SecretaryGeneral António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York and the Heads of States of UN member countries and representatives joined the conference via video technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed States’ capacities, just when they were needed most to address our climate priorities. Given the urgency this moment requires, the President of the General Assembly convened a high-level meeting on Delivering Climate Action – for People, for Planet and for Prosperity. The President stressed that Developed Nations must fulfil their commitments to help the planet heal and said developing countries need meaningful multilateral and bilateral support to implement climate change mitigation and adaptation activities.

“We are at a critical time in human history. As such, climate change needs to be addressed urgently and decisively,” the President said. “Internationally, Sri Lanka is proud to be a co-lead of the Energy Compact for ‘No New Coal Power’ and Sri Lanka also leads the Action Group on Mangrove Ecosystems and Livelihoods under the Commonwealth Blue Charter Initiative,” he said. Sri Lanka seeks to halve Nitrogen Waste by 2030 through the Colombo Declaration on Sustainable Nitrogen Management.

The President assured that Sri Lanka’s domestic policy framework has a focus on sustainability. To give effect to this, he said the country is taking steps to limit overuse of artificial fertilisers, thereby addressing health concerns as well as helping reduce Nitrogen waste. Sri Lanka targets achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and the country is moving towards the aim to increase the contribution of renewable energy sources to 70 per cent of national energy needs by 2030.

To achieve these laudable objectives, President Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka welcomes assistance through technology transfers, skills development, investment, and financing support for our sustainable development agenda. During the discussion, the focus was on the existing and required gap between the technical skills and financial capacities and on how to bridge the gap.

(Source: Ceylon Today)