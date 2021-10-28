Third party not needed to inspect fertiliser from China – Maithripala

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says a third party is not required to inspect the organic fertiliser purchased from China.

Speaking to media the former President said if local experts conducted a quality test and tabled recommendations, their decision must be accepted.

Former President Sirisena claimed no country has the right to forcefully direct goods to Sri Lanka.

He reiterated the recommendations issued by local experts must be accepted.

Former President Sirisena said a third party is required during a conflict between two countries, to intervene and solve matters.

He added however the stock of fertiliser was a purchased item, and therefore a third party is not necessary.

(Source: News Radio)