Sri Lanka won another Gold and Silver at Asian Athletic Championships 2023

Posted by Editor on July 16, 2023 - 7:13 pm

Sri Lanka has won a Gold medal in the 4 x 400 meters Men’s relay finals at the Asian Athletic Championship 2023.

Aruna Dharshana, Rajitha Neranjan, Kaushika Keshan and Kalinga Kumara took part in the event, representing Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan team finished first with a time of 3:01.56, India finished second with a time 3:01.80, while Qatar finished third with a time 3:04.26.

Meanwhile, the women’s 4 x 400 meters Silver medal was won by Tharushi Karunarathna, Nadeesha Ramanayake, Sayuri Lakshima, and Nishendra Fernando.

The Sri Lankan women sprinters also set a Sri Lanka record of the event, finishing the race in 3:33.27, Vietnam won first place, while India finished third.