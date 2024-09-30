Sri Lankan President allocates Rs. 11 Billion for upcoming General Election
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has released Rs. 11 billion for the upcoming general election in Sri Lanka.
The Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, said yesterday (September 29) that the President had signed the relevant document for the release of Rs. 11 billion, which is expected to cover the total cost of the general election.
President Dissanayake dissolved the Parliament of Sri Lanka, effective midnight on September 24, 2024.
The general election is scheduled for November 14, 2024, with nominations being accepted from October 4 to October 11, 2024.
Following the election, the new Parliament is set to convene on November 21, 2024.
