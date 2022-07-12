Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa signs resignation letter

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (July 11) signed his resignation letter, dated for July 13 and the Speaker of Parliament will publicly announce it to the nation tomorrow (July 13).

The resignation letter of the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was signed and handed over to a senior government official who will hand it over to the Parliament Speaker.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena who has been informed of the letter will then make a public announcement tomorrow ending Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s presidency.