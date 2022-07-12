Fundamental Rights petition filed against Mahinda, Basil, Cabraal and several others

The Supreme Court today (July 12) announced that a Fundamental Rights petition filed calling for a stringent investigation and legal action against all those responsible for the short-sighted economic management during the Rajapaksa governance that led the country to an economic crisis, will be taken up for consideration on Thursday (July 14).

The petition was initially due to be taken up on the 27th of July.

The petition was filed by Sri Lankan renowned swimmer and Coach Julian Bolling, former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Chandra Jayaratne and two others.

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa, former Governors of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka WD Lakshman and Ajith Nivard Cabraal, and the Monetary Board of the CBSL have been cited as respondents.

The petition also requested an interim injunction to be issued preventing them from leaving overseas.

