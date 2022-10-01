Sri Lankan President proposes ADB to establish International University on Climate Change in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed the establishment of an International University on Climate Change in Sri Lanka in order to enable students from any country in the world to engage in educational activities.

He made this remark during his meeting with the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa at the ADB Headquarters in Manila, yesterday morning (September 30).

President Wickremesinghe, who expressed his gratitude to the President of the Asian Development Bank for the emergency assistance provided to Sri Lanka in the past, discussed the further strengthening of the long-standing relationship between Sri Lanka and the ADB.

The ADB President assured President Ranil Wickremesinghe that he would continue to cooperate with Sri Lanka.

President Wickremesinghe also briefed the President of the Asian Development Bank on Sri Lanka’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe also engaged in a discussion with professionals working at the Asian Development Bank.