Petrol prices to reduce from midnight today (October 01)
Posted in Local News
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) will reduce prices of Petrol 92 Octane and Petrol 95 Octane with effect from midnight today (October 01), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.
Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane will be slashed by Rs. 40 and Petrol 95 Octane by Rs. 30.
The revised prices are as follows:
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 410.00
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 510.00
However, the prices of other petroleum products will remain the same, Minister Wijesekera added.