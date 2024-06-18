Sri Lankan President’s proposal to extend Attorney General’s term rejected

Posted by Editor on June 18, 2024 - 6:39 pm

The Constitutional Council has rejected Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s proposal to extend the term of Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam by an additional six months.

The decision was finalized during a meeting held on June 18, 2024, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Constitutional Council, which convened twice before to deliberate on this issue, had previously adjourned without reaching a final decision.

In today’s session, the proposal was discussed extensively, and a vote was conducted among the council members.

The outcome of the vote was five against and three in favor of extending Rajaratnam’s term, leading to the rejection of the proposal.

The term of office for Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam is set to conclude at the end of this month.