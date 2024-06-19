PUCSL to announce new reduced Electricity Tariffs after public consultation

Posted by Editor on June 19, 2024 - 9:11 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced that it will release its second electricity tariff revision on July 15, 2024.

The Commission stated that the final decision on the tariffs will be made after completing public consultations.

The PUCSL has called for public opinions regarding the proposed tariff reductions for 2024, submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), in accordance with the Electricity Act No. 20 of 2009.

Last month, the CEB, the national distribution licensee, proposed reducing electricity tariffs due to its improved financial performance in the first quarter of this year.

The public can review the electricity tariff proposal and related consultation documents on the PUCSL website at www.pucsl.gov.lk.

Written comments and suggestions from the public and other stakeholders will be accepted until July 8, 2024, either by mail or via online platforms.

An oral public consultation session will take place on July 9, 2024, in Colombo.

The Commission plans to hold this consultation under the powers granted by Section 17 of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act No. 35 of 2002.

It is expected that the electricity tariffs will see a significant reduction in this second revision.