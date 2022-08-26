Sri Lankan President’s Secretary signs documents to release Ranjan Ramanayake

Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake today (August 26) confirmed that he signed the documents for the release of imprisoned former Sri Lankan Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, with permission from President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Ranjan Ramanayake would likely receive a Presidential Pardon today (August 26), said Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

He said the recommendations for the Presidential Pardon for Ramanayake, who is currently serving a prison term for contempt of court, were directed to the President.