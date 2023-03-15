Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciates against U.S. Dollar

The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has further depreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (March 15).

According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.327.59 while the selling rate is at Rs.344.66 today.

The Sri Lankan Rupee has also depreciated against the Euro, the Pound Sterling, the Australian Dollar, the Indian Rupee, the Canadian Dollar and the Japanese Yen.