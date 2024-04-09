Sri Lankan students can now enroll in MBBS program at KDU on payment basis
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for local students to enroll in the MBBS medical degree program on a payment basis at General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU), starting this year.
Admission will also be based on a combination of the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Z score and other relevant qualifications, said the Department of Government Information.
The proposal to allow local students to pursue the medical degree program at KDU on a payment basis was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the country’s Minister of Defence.
The General Sir John Kotelawala Defense University (KDU) was declared a university by the General Sir John Kotelawala State Defense Training Institute (Amendment) Act No. 27 of 1988.
