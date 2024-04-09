Sri Lankan students can now enroll in MBBS program at KDU on payment basis

Posted by Editor on April 9, 2024 - 7:29 pm

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for local students to enroll in the MBBS medical degree program on a payment basis at General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU), starting this year.

Admission will also be based on a combination of the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Z score and other relevant qualifications, said the Department of Government Information.

The proposal to allow local students to pursue the medical degree program at KDU on a payment basis was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the country’s Minister of Defence.

The General Sir John Kotelawala Defense University (KDU) was declared a university by the General Sir John Kotelawala State Defense Training Institute (Amendment) Act No. 27 of 1988.